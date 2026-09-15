Power Struggle Over Commerzbank: UniCredit's Bold Move

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel opposes Bettina Orlopp as Commerzbank CEO and wants supervisory board changes amid takeover talks. The Italian bank seeks to gain control over Commerzbank, facing resistance from the German government, which insists on maintaining board influence and Commerzbank's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:08 IST
Power Struggle Over Commerzbank: UniCredit's Bold Move
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The power dynamics at Commerzbank are under scrutiny as UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel resists Bettina Orlopp's position as CEO. Orcel is also against Berlin's hold on two supervisory board seats, as the Italian bank eyes a takeover of the German institution, according to sources.

Meetings between UniCredit and German officials, including Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, mark a significant phase in the protracted struggle for control. Despite Berlin's insistence on retaining its board seats, both parties described recent discussions as constructive, underscoring the ongoing negotiations.

Germany's historical involvement dates back to its 2009 rescue of Commerzbank during the financial crisis, which granted it board appointment rights. Berlin's conditions for relinquishing control include ensuring Commerzbank's continued stock exchange listing and maintaining its operational base in Frankfurt.

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