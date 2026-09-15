Russia has issued a stark warning to Western diplomats and politicians, advising them to carefully assess the risks associated with traveling to Ukraine. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, following a recent drone strike on a railway line. The incident occurred days after a train used by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt traveled the same route.

Zakharova emphasized that railway hubs and transport infrastructure serving Ukraine's military operations are considered legitimate targets by Russia. This warning is consistent with an earlier advisory issued in May, urging foreign diplomats to evacuate Kyiv due to ongoing Russian strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial facilities.

This development underscores the growing tensions in the region and highlights the potential risks faced by international representatives visiting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.