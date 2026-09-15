Russia's Travel Warning: Assessing Risks in Ukraine
Russia has cautioned Western diplomats and politicians about the dangers of traveling to Ukraine, following a recent drone strike on a railway line. The incident involved a train carrying former British PM Boris Johnson. Russia maintains that railway hubs supporting Ukraine's military are legitimate targets.
Russia has issued a stark warning to Western diplomats and politicians, advising them to carefully assess the risks associated with traveling to Ukraine. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, following a recent drone strike on a railway line. The incident occurred days after a train used by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt traveled the same route.
Zakharova emphasized that railway hubs and transport infrastructure serving Ukraine's military operations are considered legitimate targets by Russia. This warning is consistent with an earlier advisory issued in May, urging foreign diplomats to evacuate Kyiv due to ongoing Russian strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial facilities.
This development underscores the growing tensions in the region and highlights the potential risks faced by international representatives visiting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
ALSO READ
-
NATO Jets Take Down Russian-Linked Drone in Lithuania
-
Poland Fortifies Border Amid Rising Security Threats
-
Global Headlines: Sanctions, Politics & Social Unrest
-
Escalating Energy Strikes: Russia and Ukraine Target Each Other's Oil Infrastructure
-
Tensions Rise in the Baltic: Russian Frigate Fires Near Danish Helicopter