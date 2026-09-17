Global Rivers Dry Up: A Decade-Long Trend Alarming the World
In 2025, rivers worldwide suffered one of their driest years in decades, highlighting dwindling water storage across the globe. The World Meteorological Organization reported a decade-long decline in terrestrial water storage, posing serious threats to future water availability as changing water cycles lead to more unpredictable conditions.
This year, 2025, rivers globally have endured one of their driest periods in decades, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), marking a significant decrease in Earth's water storage capabilities.
The WMO's latest report highlights a decade-long decline in terrestrial water storage, spanning groundwater, lakes, vegetation, ice, and snow, raising alarms on the security of future water supplies.
The Secretary-General of the WMO, Celeste Saulo, emphasized the longstanding impact of this trend, with over a third of the world's river basins experiencing below-normal flows. In contrast, some regions, such as South Asia, struggled with excessive water levels, showcasing the growing volatility and unpredictability in global water cycles.