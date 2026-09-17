Global Rivers Dry Up: A Decade-Long Trend Alarming the World

In 2025, rivers worldwide suffered one of their driest years in decades, highlighting dwindling water storage across the globe. The World Meteorological Organization reported a decade-long decline in terrestrial water storage, posing serious threats to future water availability as changing water cycles lead to more unpredictable conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 09:30 IST
Global Rivers Dry Up: A Decade-Long Trend Alarming the World
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This year, 2025, rivers globally have endured one of their driest periods in decades, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), marking a significant decrease in Earth's water storage capabilities.

The WMO's latest report highlights a decade-long decline in terrestrial water storage, spanning groundwater, lakes, vegetation, ice, and snow, raising alarms on the security of future water supplies.

The Secretary-General of the WMO, Celeste Saulo, emphasized the longstanding impact of this trend, with over a third of the world's river basins experiencing below-normal flows. In contrast, some regions, such as South Asia, struggled with excessive water levels, showcasing the growing volatility and unpredictability in global water cycles.

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