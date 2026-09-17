India's Robust Stance on Energy Security

India remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring energy security for its citizens. The nation's strategy involves diversified sourcing coupled with adherence to changing market dynamics, according to a statement from the country's foreign ministry released on Thursday.

The statement comes in light of recent legislative moves by the U.S. Congress, which passed an act imposing sanctions on both Russia and Iran. These developments have been closely noted by Indian authorities, who are analyzing their potential impact.

While acknowledging the U.S. sanctions, India continues to prioritize its strategic objectives in securing stable energy resources, aiming for minimal disruption to its energy supply amidst evolving global geopolitical challenges.