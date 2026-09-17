Central Banks Flex Muscles with Interest Rate Hikes

In a surprising move, Kevin Warsh spearheaded the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in more than three years, aligning with the collective action of his colleagues. This united decision aims to project the Fed's resolve in battling inflation and emphasize its operational independence.

The absence of forward guidance hints at more hikes on the horizon, with futures markets predicting three additional raises despite the Fed's conservative dot plot projection. Goldman Sachs anticipates another rate bump by October to achieve the 2% inflation target more swiftly.

The ripple effect of the Fed's decision is felt globally, with the Bank of England poised for potential hikes amidst soaring energy prices. As short-term Treasury yields hit new highs, global markets are recalibrating, with European and Asian stocks experiencing uplift.