India's Energy Sovereignty Amidst U.S. Sanctions

India reaffirms its commitment to energy security and supply diversity following U.S. sanctions aimed at reducing dependency on Russian oil. It warns Washington that these moves could impact bilateral relations. India's stance underscores the need for secure, affordable energy for its population amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 10:47 IST
India's Energy Sovereignty Amidst U.S. Sanctions
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India reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining energy security for its people, vowing to continue sourcing supplies based on market dynamics. This announcement came just hours after the U.S. moved to impose new sanctions targeting buyers of Russian oil.

New Delhi has cautioned Washington that these sanctions could affect U.S.-India ties. This warning followed the U.S. House of Representatives' approval of a sanctions bill designed to pressure Russia over its military actions in Ukraine.

The bill enables stiff tariffs on countries reliant on Russian oil, affecting India among others. India emphasizes its need for affordable, reliable energy supplies, stating determination to safeguard its economic interests.

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