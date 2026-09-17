Rainfall Shortfall Threatens India's Rice Harvest
India faces a significant decline in rice production due to below-normal rainfall, the first drop in a decade. Despite massive stockpiles allowing for continued exports, local and export rice prices are expected to rise. The prolonged dry spell has notably impacted yield potential in key rice-growing regions.
India's rice production is poised for a significant downturn, marking the first decline in a decade and the largest in nearly 20 years, experts reveal. The decrease is attributed to inadequate rainfall during the crop's critical maturation period, threatening to cut yields substantially.
The shortfall in the world’s leading rice producer and exporter is expected to drive up local prices and make exports costlier, exacerbating a global price surge amid increasing costs in other major exporting nations like Thailand and Vietnam. However, India's extensive rice reserves from previous record harvests will help sustain export levels despite reduced output.
B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association, indicates a potential 10 million metric ton reduction, representing a 6.5% decrease from the previous year's 154 million tons. Compounding the issue, persistent dry spells have drastically impaired yield capabilities, particularly in southern and eastern Indian states.
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