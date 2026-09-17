Rainfall Shortfall Threatens India's Rice Harvest

India faces a significant decline in rice production due to below-normal rainfall, the first drop in a decade. Despite massive stockpiles allowing for continued exports, local and export rice prices are expected to rise. The prolonged dry spell has notably impacted yield potential in key rice-growing regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 13:30 IST
Rainfall Shortfall Threatens India's Rice Harvest

India's rice production is poised for a significant downturn, marking the first decline in a decade and the largest in nearly 20 years, experts reveal. The decrease is attributed to inadequate rainfall during the crop's critical maturation period, threatening to cut yields substantially.

The shortfall in the world’s leading rice producer and exporter is expected to drive up local prices and make exports costlier, exacerbating a global price surge amid increasing costs in other major exporting nations like Thailand and Vietnam. However, India's extensive rice reserves from previous record harvests will help sustain export levels despite reduced output.

B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association, indicates a potential 10 million metric ton reduction, representing a 6.5% decrease from the previous year's 154 million tons. Compounding the issue, persistent dry spells have drastically impaired yield capabilities, particularly in southern and eastern Indian states.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026