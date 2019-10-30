International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia says to hold China accountable on human rights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:17 IST
Australia says to hold China accountable on human rights

Canberra will hold China to account on issues such as human rights, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said, insisting that staying quiet on sensitive issues is not in the national interest, in comments that drew a rebuke from China. Relations with Australia's most important trading partner have deteriorated in recent years amid accusations that China is meddling in domestic affairs. Canberra also fears China is seeking undue influence in the Pacific region.

Souring relations have strained bilateral trade, prompting some business executives to urge Australia's conservative government to prioritize economic policy above social advocacy. However, Australia would not be silenced, Payne said late on Tuesday.

"We must respect each other's sovereignty, but we will consistently continue to raise issues such as human rights, including, as I have said, with China," she said in a foreign policy speech in Sydney. "Turning a blind eye to all human rights violations means an acceptance of behavior that undermines the foundations of international peace and stability. Where there is no challenge, there is no progress," Payne said.

"We have also addressed the treatment of the Uighur people in Xinjiang province in China," she added. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in remote Xinjiang it describes as "vocational training centers" intended to stamp out extremism and teach new skills.

The United Nations says at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained. In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Payne had "ignored the facts", particularly with her remarks in Xinjiang.

"This is really not good, and does not benefit the improvement and development of the two countries' relations," he told a daily news briefing. "China has already lodged stern representations with Australia about this, to say this way of doing things is very inappropriate.

"We hope the Australian side can reflect on, and learn, the lessons of the recent disturbances in Sino-Australian relations." Trade between the two countries was worth more than A$180 billion ($123.48 billion) last year.

However, several Australian lawmakers have stepped up criticism of China in recent weeks, despite the risk to trade. China was targeting political parties and universities, Home Minister Peter Dutton said this month, triggering a strong reaction from Beijing.

In September, Reuters reported that Australian intelligence had held China responsible for a cyber-attack on the national parliament and the three largest political parties before a general election in May. China's foreign ministry denied involvement in any hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace.

Payne's comments came just hours before she traveled to the Solomon Islands, which switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan in September. Australia has moved in recent years to challenge China's expansion of financial and political influence in the Pacific, which Canberra considers its historical domain.

Also Read: TABLE-Breakdown of China's Sept PPI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow launches hotline for tourists

The Moscow Tourist Information Support Centre has launched a new hotline for tourists in Moscow. Visitors to the Russian capital can now get 247 help via a short number - 122, as well as a ten-digit landline number - 7 495 122-01-11. Moscow...

Alappuzha, Oct 30 (PTI) Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,

Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,Coconut oil Milling Rs.15,925.00, Copra Edible Rs.10,225,Copra odey Rs.10,175, Copra Rassy Rs.10,125 and Oil CakeExpeller Rs.2,900.00....

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) +Rates per Quintal+

Rates per Quintal Coconut oil Rs.14,525-Nom, Coconut oil MillingRs.15,925-, Copra FAQ Rs.10,225-, Copra As it isRs.9,750-, Oil Cake Rotary Rs. 2,900-, Oil cake ExpellerRs.2,300-....

Gold prices up Rs 87 on weaker rupee, firm global markets

Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 87 to Rs 38,842 per 10 grams in the national capital on firm global trends and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. On Tuesday, gold had closed at Rs 38,755 per 10 gram.Spot gold prices for 24 karat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019