Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhaka may disappear in the Bay of Bengal within 80 years: WEF2020

By 2050, about 17 percent of Bangladesh's land will go underwater in the Bay of Bengal and cause the displacement of about 18 million Bangladeshi citizens, said the report of World Economic Forum (WEF2020). 

Dhaka may disappear in the Bay of Bengal within 80 years: WEF2020
Dhaka City Image Credit: Flickr

Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh may go under seawater by the year 2100, warned climate scientists. The prediction is based on rising sea level and sinking earth surface in the city.

"Oceans could flood 17 percent of Bangladesh's land and displace about 18 million of its citizens by 2050," warned a report of the World Economic Forum (WEF2020). The global think tank has also issued similar caution to 10 more cities of the world which could disappear by 2100 C.E. They are Jakarta in Indonesia, Lagos in Nigeria, Houston in Texas, Dhaka in Bangladesh, Venice in Italy, Virginia Beach in Virginia, Bangkok in Thailand, New Orleans in Louisiana, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Alexandria in Egypt, and Miami in Florida. The forum has identified two primary reasons for the gradual disappearing of these low-lying coastal cities – increasing sea levels slowly encroaching upon their coasts and sinking of earth's surface due to excessive extraction of groundwater. According to researchers, over-extraction of the ground creates a pressure difference that caused land sinking and cave-ins.

In the report, Dhaka has been kept at fourth position among 11 sinking cities of the world but is the only city of South Asia facing extinction by the end of the 21st Century. However, Jakarta, the capital of southeast Asian nation Indonesia has been identified as the fastest sinking city of the world. According to the report, Jakarta is going undersea at a rate of 6.7 inches per year due to excessive groundwater extraction. About 40 percent of Jakarta has been submerged under seawater and climate scientists have predicted 'most parts of the city would submerge underwater by 2050'. "The Indonesian government recently approved a plan to move the capital 100 miles away from its current location on the island of Java in order to protect its 10 million residents from more flooding. The move would take about 10 years and cost $33 billion," said the report.

Mike Steckler of Columbia University who is studying the rate of sinking of Dhaka Delta through 50 GPS sites, said, "All deltas sink, increasing the effect of sea-level rise. We are trying to understand the processes and rates. My role in this large project is to develop a better understanding of subsidence, the sinking of the delta,". He, however, is of the view that despite dire predictions for the future of Bangladesh, the delivery of fresh sediments from the Ganges and Brahmaputra Rivers is helping the country keep pace with sea-level rise. "However, the future depends on whether India and China proceed with dams and river diversions upstream," he added. The climate scientists throughout the globe are concerned with rising sea levels causing by global warming and sinking earth surface caused by over-extraction of groundwater which is advancing the sinking of cities situated in the coastal areas. The United Nations has adopted Climate Action as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG13) to reduce global warming. Besides, projects are also being implemented for sustainable water pumping and water harvesting.

Dhaka city was the political capital of the Sen Kingdom that ruled almost entire Bengal including Bangladesh and West Bengal in 11th -12th Century C.E. Thereafter, during the Mughal dynasty it was the provincial capital of Bengal. After the partition of India in 1947, it became the provincial capital of East Pakistan and is the political capital of Bangladesh since its freedom in 1971. With 20.2 million people, Dhaka is the sixth most densely populated city in the world.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Warren calls on big U.S. banks to disclose preparation for climate risk

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a contender for the Democratic Partys presidential nomination, is asking the biggest U.S. banks for details on their assessments of and preparations for risks related to global warming.To protect themselves an...

Developments in Mideast may seriously impact regional peace, security: Qureshi tells UK minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday told his British counterpart Dominic Raab that the recent developments in the Middle East could have serious impact on the regional peace and security. Qureshi held a telephonic co...

India completes phase-out of ozone depleting chemical HCFC-141b: Environment Ministry

India has successfully completed the phasing out of Hydrochlorofluorocarbon HCFC-141b, used by foam manufacturing companies and one of the most potent ozone-depleting chemicals, the Union Environment Ministry said on Wednesday.Ozone occurs ...

ITI sets FPO price band of Rs 72-77 per share

State-owned ITI on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 72-77 a share for its follow-on public offer, which will hit the capital markets on Friday. The FPO comprises fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares. Besides, an additional issue co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020