Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtus.pro clinch final Pushka League playoff spot

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 02:27 IST
Virtus.pro clinch final Pushka League playoff spot

Virtus.pro clinched the final playoff spot in the WePlay! Pushka League on Wednesday with a clutch 2-1 win against Team Spirit. Virtus.pro (4-2) secured the top-four finish in the Commonwealth of Independent States group, joining HellRaisers (5-1), VP.Prodigy (4-2) and Natus Vincere (4-2). FlyToMoon (3-3) dropped to fifth place and was eliminated with Virtus.pro's win.

The four playoff representatives from the Europe group were already determined: Team Secret (5-1), Alliance (5-1), Team Liquid (4-2) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (3-3). Virtus.pro won the opener in 21 minutes, but Spirit evened the match in 30 minutes before VP took the decider in 26 minutes.

Also on Wednesday's final day of group play were a pair of matches in the European group. Team Secret swept Team Nigma in 30 and 25 minutes, and OG earned a 2-1 win over NiP. OG lost the opener in 27 minutes before rallying in 44 and 22 minutes. All playoff matches in the $250,000 Dota 2 event will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

On Thursday, Team Nigma and OG Seed will play a best-of-one tiebreaker to determine the sixth-place finisher in the European group. The winner will get $5,000 and a seed in the Season 2 Division 1. The loser will get $3,000 and be relegated to Division 2 for next season. Friday's quarterfinals:

HellRaisers vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas Alliance vs. VP.Prodigy

Virtus.pro vs. Team Liquid Saturday's quarterfinal:

Team Secret vs. Natus Vincere WePlay! Pushka League standings:

Europe x-1. Team Secret, 5-1

x-2. Alliance, 5-1 x-3. Team Liquid, 4-2

x-4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-3 e-5. OG, 2-4

e-T6. Team Nigma, 1-5 e-T6. OG Seed, 1-5

CIS x-1. HellRaisers, 5-1

x-2. Virtus.pro, 4-2 x-3. VP.Prodigy, 4-2

x-4. Natus Vincere, 4-2 e-5. FlyToMoon, 3-3

e-6. Team Spirit, 1-5 e-7. B8, 0-6

x-clinched playoff spot e-eliminated from playoffs

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls ousted whistleblower Bright a 'disgruntled employee'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday an ousted health official who filed a whistleblowers complaint accusing the administration of retaliating when he voiced concerns about the coronavirus in January seemed to be a disgruntled pers...

United States' Khalilzad to meet Taliban in Qatar, visit India, Pakistan

The U.S. special envoy on Afghanistan is on a mission to press Taliban negotiators in Doha and officials in India and Pakistan to support reduced violence, speeding up intra-Afghan peace talks and cooperating on the coronavirus pandemic, th...

Khalilzad to travel to India, Pakistan and Qatar

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Doha, New Delhi, and Islamabad, the US State Department said on Wednesday. In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to press for...

Olympics-IOC board to consider moving upcoming session online

The International Olympic Committee is considering hosting its 136th session in July via livestream amid social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the delay of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The IOC cited the postponement o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020