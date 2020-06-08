Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish league not ruling out fans in stadiums this season

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 09:11 IST
Spanish league not ruling out fans in stadiums this season

The Spanish league is not ruling out the return of fans to stadiums this season. League president Javier Tebas said Sunday he is in favor of having fans back as soon as regions are cleared by health authorities, contradicting an earlier message by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez who said it wouldn't be fair for some clubs to have fans and others not.

“Fans should be back as soon as they are allowed to be back,” Tebas said in his weekly interview with league broadcaster Movistar, adding that he doesn't think it's a problem that only some teams would likely benefit. Spain has been gradually lifting confinement restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, with some regions entering advanced stages that could allow them to have matches with at least some fans in the stadiums.

Second-division club Las Palmas had wanted to host its match next weekend with fans at its base on the Canary Islands, which has made more progress than other areas controlling the outbreak. Madrid and Barcelona are among the regions lagging behind. Until recently, Tebas and the government were not considering having fans back in any of the stadiums until next season.

Tebas said no player or team member has tested positive for COVID-19 recently. He said it's important for everyone to be extra cautious now that the confinement restrictions are being lifted across Spain, which was one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic but recently has appeared able to control the outbreak. The league is expected to oversee all of the clubs' trips for matches to minimize the risk of infections.

Tebas also confirmed that fans will have the option to watch matches with virtual crowds including supporters' chants when it restarts this week. Fans will be able to either watch the original feed from the empty stadiums or an alternative one with crowds superimposed on the stands, similar to video games. Tebas said the league had been testing virtual crowds along with video game company EA Sports, which will provide the audio that it uses in its FIFA titles.

“The virtual atmosphere will be very good,” Tebas said. The league said it will use new camera angles as it will be able to move camera locations to positions where they would have previously affected fans. The aerial camera will modify its flight path to offer new shots. Robotic cameras will be used in the tunnels for health safety reasons.

The league's first game back will be the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on Thursday, nearly three months after it was suspended because of the pandemic. Tebas said that a limited number of media members will be allowed in the stadium to cover games.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2017: Sri Lanka scripted its second-highest run chase in ODIs

It was on June 8, 2017, when Sri Lanka scripted its second-highest run chase in the history of ODI cricket. The side achieved the feat against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy after chasing down a total of 322 runs.In the match between In...

NRL's return has some questionable fever checks

The biggest obstacle facing some National Rugby League players in their return to play following a coronavirus shutdown isnt how they perform on the field, but whether they can pass an often inconsistent ear-temperature check on game day. A...

NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice

Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words I Cant Breathe and NASCAR paused before Sundays Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the countrys social unrest. The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing r...

Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July

Fujifilm Holdings Corps research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback for the Japanese firms effort to prove the drugs effectiveness against the virus.There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020