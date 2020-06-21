Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2009, England women lift maiden T20 WC title

On this day 11 years ago, England women defeated New Zealand by six wickets at Lord's to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:02 IST
On this day in 2009, England women lift maiden T20 WC title
England women team with the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup trophy (Photo/England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day 11 years ago, England women defeated New Zealand by six wickets at Lord's to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title. The English captain Charlotte Edwards won the toss and elected to field first.

Kiwis has the worst possible start as they lost two quick wickets after that they failed to built partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Only four White Ferns batters were able to reach the double-figure mark -- Lucy Doolan (14), Amy Satterthwaite (19), Sophie Devine (10) and Kate Pulford (14). They were bundled out at 85 as Katherine Brunt returned to the figure of 3-6 in her four overs while Nicky Shaw and Jenny Gunn picked two wickets each. Chasing a below-par target of 86 runs, Sarah Taylor scored 23 runs while Claire Taylor played an unbeaten 39 runs. England won the match by six wickets with 18 balls remaining.

Brunt was awarded Player of the Match for her exceptional bowling performance. After that England played three more finals in 2012, 2014 and 2018 but were not able to overcome Australia in any summit clash. Australia have the most number of titles in the shortest format of the game -- five. The fifth trophy came earlier this year defeating India by 85 runs in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve

San Francisco chef Dominique Crenn was huddled with staff one day in mid-March when she learned that coronavirus restrictions would close the dining room at her celebrated restaurant, Atelier Crenn. Immediately, everyone started brainstorm...

Apartment complex in Delhi's Rohini inaugurates 8-bed COVID isolation centre for residents

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Delhi, resident welfare associations in the city have started coming up with their own isolation facilities for infected patients. An eight-bed isolation centre set up by the residents of Antarik...

Daily base metals trading on MCX hits over Rs 5,500 cr; betters March levels

Volume of base metals traded on commodities bourse MCX has more than doubled since lifting of the lockdown, hitting a daily high of Rs 5,531 crore on June 20 and has even bettered the March levels, according to the exchange. While daily ave...

With 273 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad's count jumps to 18,837; fatalities rise by 20 to 1,332: Health official. PTI KA PD NSK NSK

With 273 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabads count jumps to 18,837 fatalities rise by 20 to 1,332 Health official. PTI KA PD NSK NSK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020