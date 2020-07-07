Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Dallas out of MLS is Back Tournament due to COVID-19 cases

FC Dallas will not compete in the Orlando-based MLS Is Back Tournament that is set to begin this week after a number of their players tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber said on Monday. Ten Dallas players and one member of the club's technical staff tested positive for the virus since the team's June 27 arrival at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex for the month-long World Cup-style tournament. Trump assails NASCAR's leading Black driver, knocks ban of Confederate flag

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday criticized NASCAR'S ban of the Confederate flag from its events and assailed Black racecar driver Bubba Wallace's response to a noose found in his garage, an incident the Republican president referred to as a "hoax." Trump's comments, sent in a tweet, were his latest in a series of inflammatory statements related to race, which has become a top political issue ahead of the Nov. 3 election amid nationwide protests about civil rights and racial inequality. Trump slams Washington Redskins as team re-evaluates name

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Washington Redskins for reviewing their team name on Monday, as top retailers continued to pull the NFL franchise's merchandise from shelves. Under mounting pressure from sponsors and racial justice advocates, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday the team would rethink its controversial name, with Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians following suit. MLB unveils schedule for 60-game season; Nationals-Yankees first up

The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals will play host to the New York Yankees on July 23 in the first game of the 60-game Major League Baseball season, the league announced on Monday. Later that day, the San Francisco Giants will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers as MLB tries to get its season, whose March 26 opening day was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, off the ground. NHL: League, players' union reach tentative deal on return-to-play

The NHL have reached a tentative agreement with the NHL Players' Association on protocols to resume the season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides said on Monday. As part of the agreement, formal training camps will start on July 13, clubs will head to one of two hub cities on July 26 with the play-in round for playoffs beginning on Aug. 1, the two sides said in a joint news release. 'Here to stay': Super Bowl MVP Mahomes signs 10-year extension with Chiefs

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has signed a blockbuster 10-year contract extension to stay with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs through the 2031 season, the team said Monday. The deal was worth $450 million with a $140 million injury guarantee, according to ESPN, making it the biggest contract in NFL history. LAFC forward Vela opts out of MLS tournament in Orlando

Los Angeles FC's (LAFC) forward Carlos Vela said on Monday he will not travel with the squad that is headed to the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the Mexican choosing to stay at home with his family. LAFC are scheduled to leave for Florida on a charter flight later on Monday but Vela said he will stay back to be with his pregnant wife. NBA: Bucks, Kings close practice facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association closed their practice facilities due to positive COVID-19 tests, the teams said on Monday, as the league prepared to resume its season. Teams across the league are expected to travel to Orlando, Florida, this week to restart the season, which was abruptly suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with players living and playing at Walt Disney World. First tranche of COVID-19 sport relief funding released by New Zealand government

New Zealand's government said on Tuesday it has released the first installment of a NZ$265 million ($174.21 million) funding package to help the local sports industry cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Minister Grant Robertson said much of the initial NZ$80 million tranche would be used to boost community sports, help sports organizations run national leagues and upgrade facilities for global sporting events. U.S. women's league dedicates season to social justice

The U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has said teams will wear uniforms bearing the names of Black female victims of police brutality and racial violence during the league's opening weekend. The WNBA, which plans to begin its 2020 season in late July amid the COVID-19 outbreak, added that players would wear warm-up shirts displaying the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on the front and 'Say Her Name' on the back throughout the campaign.