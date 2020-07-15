Left Menu
Pep Guardiola 'incredibly happy' as CAS lifts two-year UEFA ban on Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he is 'incredibly happy' after the club's two-year ban from European competition was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

ANI | Manchester City | Updated: 15-07-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 09:14 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he is 'incredibly happy' after the club's two-year ban from European competition was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). "[I'm] incredibly happy for the decision, which shows what all the people said about the club was not true," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

Manchester City will be able to participate in the next season's Champions League as the CAS on Monday lifted their two-year ban from UEFA events. The club will now have to pay a fine of 10 million euros, Goal.com had reported.

Earlier, Manchester City was to pay a fine of 30 million euros, but the amount has now been reduced by CAS. Manchester City was initially punished by UEFA in February when they were banned from participating in the Champions League or Europa League for two years. Guardiola further stated, "If we did something wrong we would accept the decision of UEFA and CAS because we did something wrong. We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is correct. Three independent judges said this. We are incredibly happy because we can defend what we have done on the pitch." (ANI)

