Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open order of play on Friday; Pavic, Soares claim U.S. Open men's doubles crown and more

Serena falls to Azarenka in U.S. Open semi-finals Serena Williams was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open by Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, denying her the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:30 IST
Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open order of play on Friday; Pavic, Soares claim U.S. Open men's doubles crown and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Knox cards 63 to grab first round lead at Safeway Open

Scotland's Russell Knox shot a sparkling nine-under-par 63 to grab a one stroke first-round lead at the season-opening Safeway Open on Thursday as he looks to secure his third win on the PGA Tour. The 35-year-old feasted on the course's four par-fives, where he drilled three of his seven birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round to get his campaign to end a four year title drought off to a solid start.

Daly diagnosed with bladder cancer

Two-time major winner John Daly said on Thursday he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and that while it was caught early he may need further surgery if it returns. The 54-year-old American told Golf Channel the cancer was discovered during an appointment related to kidney stones.

Tokyo 2020 director leaves ahead of rearranged Games

Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi has left to join the Japan Sports Agency, the organising committee said on Friday, a departure that comes just 10 months before the start of the rearranged Games. The former Olympic gold medallist hammer thrower was one of the key public-facing officials at the organising committee.

Serena falls to Azarenka in U.S. Open semi-finals

Serena Williams was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open by Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, denying her the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year. Azarenka will play Japan's Naomi Osaka on Saturday in her third final at Flushing Meadows, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013.

Osaka outlasts Brady to reach U.S. Open final

Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the U.S. Open final for the second time in her career with a thrilling 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 victory over American hope Jennifer Brady on Thursday. Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any nerves but Osaka's firepower allowed her to get by the 28th seed.

Pavic, Soares claim U.S. Open men's doubles crown

Croatia's Mate Pavic and Brazil's Bruno Soares captured the U.S. Open men's doubles crown with a 7-5 6-3 win over eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia on Thursday. In their first Grand Slam men's doubles final as a team, Pavic did damage with his powerful serve while Soares did well to force their opponents into difficult shots and they sealed the win when Mektic sent a backhand volley into the net.

U.S. Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the U.S. Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium NFL season kicks off in shadow of COVID-19, player protests

The National Football League season unlike any other got underway on Thursday night in Kansas City amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the United States and ongoing protests over racial injustice. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs allowed less than 17,000 fans inside the normally rocking 75,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium and required the spectators to wear masks and stay socially distant during the game.

Factbox: Alexander Zverev v Pablo Carreno Busta

A look at the key facts and records of Germany's Alexander Zverev and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta before their U.S. Open semi-final on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): 5-ALEXANDER ZVEREV Factbox: Daniil Medvedev v Dominic Thiem

A look at the key facts and records of Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Austria's Dominic Thiem before their U.S. Open semi-final on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): 3-DANIIL MEDVEDEV

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Moria migrants stuck on Lesbos island, locals oppose shelter plans

Thousands of migrants remained stranded on Lesbos island for a third day on streets near Greeces largest migrant camp on Friday, after fires burned the facility the ground.The Moria camp - notorious for poor living conditions - hosted more ...

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...

Taliban kill 16 Afghan servicemen in Nangarhar province

Kabul Afghanistan, September 11 ANISputnik The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputni...

Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas

An Australian state leader on Friday shut down a revolt in her coalition government over a policy to protect koala habitat by threatening to fire seven renegade ministers. The Nationals party, which is the junior coalition partner in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020