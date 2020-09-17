Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney sports boost as crowd restrictions eased

The NRL, which has two more rounds of the regular season to complete before the playoffs, will almost certainly hold its Grand Final at Stadium Australia on Oct. 25. Dates and venues for rugby union's Rugby Championship, which features Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, have yet to be fixed after the decision to stage it mostly in New South Wales in November and December was made last week.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:00 IST
Sydney sports boost as crowd restrictions eased

Major sporting events in Sydney will soon be played in front of crowds of up to 40,000 after the New South Wales government on Thursday announced a loosening of restrictions put in place to contain the new coronavirus. In good news for the National Rugby League (NRL) as it approaches the climax of its season, as well as the Rugby Championship, larger venues will now be able to open to 50% of capacity instead of 25%.

From Oct. 1, Stadium Australia, the arena built for the 2000 Olympics, will be able to welcome 40,000 fans, the new Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta 15,000 and the Sydney Cricket Ground 23,000. "Our number one priority is the health and safety of the people of NSW, however it is no secret we're also focused on firing up the economy," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement.

"Safely allowing more fans at in-demand major sporting events will bring enjoyment, employment and help stimulate the NSW economy." New South Wales has been relatively successful in containing the virus with an average of around five new cases a day over the last couple of weeks, mostly arrivals from overseas or from known clusters around the state.

Fans will have to wear facemasks going into the stadiums but will be able to take them off inside, where they will be seated in "chequerboard" arrangements to allow physical distancing, the NSW government said. The NRL, which has two more rounds of the regular season to complete before the playoffs, will almost certainly hold its Grand Final at Stadium Australia on Oct. 25.

Dates and venues for rugby union's Rugby Championship, which features Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, have yet to be fixed after the decision to stage it mostly in New South Wales in November and December was made last week. Test matches pitching the Wallabies against the All Blacks or the world champion Springboks would normally be expected to attract big crowds.

The NSW government said they would be holding discussions with the operators of smaller stadiums around the state with a view to finding a way to safely increase crowds at those venues.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ayurveda expert Krishnakumar no more

The Managing Director of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy and Chancellor of city-based Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, P R Krishnakumar passed away here on Wednesday night. The 69-year old Padma Shree recipient...

President Kovind extends greetings to PM Modi on his 70th birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. The President took to Twitter and said, Happy birthday to you Narendra Modi ji. You have set an example of Indian life values and democratic tr...

Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday. The prime minister turned 70.Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday, Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief is accompanying his ...

Nigeria: Poultry Association members calls CBN to fix 3 percent interest rates on loans

Members of the Poultry Association of Nigeria PAN have called the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to fix the interest rates on loans to the sector to a maximum of three percent, according to a news report by The Guardian.The association, involv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020