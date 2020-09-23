Left Menu
Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer nominated for 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:58 IST
UEFA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award. UEFA has announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for both 2019-20 UEFA Men's and Women's Player of the Year Awards. The awards will be presented at the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, October 1.

For the men's player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, together with 55 journalists from each of UEFA's 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group. The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points, and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

"The three players who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium - Manchester City FC), Robert Lewandowski (Poland - FC Bayern Munich) and Manuel Neuer (Germany - FC Bayern Munich)," UEFA said in a statement. Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder, and Wendie Renard have been shortlisted for the women's player award.

For the women's player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League final tournament, together with the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women's national team rankings. Twenty journalists specialising in women's football and selected by the ESM group were also part of the jury. Similarly to the men's accolade, coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points, and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team. (ANI)

