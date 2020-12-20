Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Mewis named US Soccer's female player; Tiger and son Charlie four shots back in Orlando and more

Tiger and son Charlie four shots back in Orlando team event Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie were four shots back of the lead after the first round of a two-day exhibition event in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday. Steelers The Cincinnati Bengals will turn to quarterback Ryan Finley to start the team's upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Zac Taylor announced on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: Mewis named US Soccer's female player; Tiger and son Charlie four shots back in Orlando and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mewis named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year

Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year on Saturday. The 28-year-old, who helped the United States capture the World Cup in France last year, played in eight of the nine games for the national team this year and scored four goals at the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

Tiger and son Charlie four shots back in Orlando team event

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie were four shots back of the lead after the first round of a two-day exhibition event in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday. Team Woods opened the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club with a 10-under-par 62 that left them in a share of sixth place in a 20-team field consisting of major champions and winners of The Players alongside a family member.

NHL: League, players' union reach tentative deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday it had reached a tentative agreement with its players' union to hold a shortened 56-game regular season beginning on Jan. 13. The agreement, confirmed by the league's deputy commissioner Bill Daly, needs approval from the Board of Governors and the NHL Players Association (NHLPA).

NBA notebook: Thunder waive Leaf, Schofield

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forwards T.J. Leaf and Admiral Schofield, the team announced. The Thunder acquired Leaf, 23, on Nov. 25 and a 2027 second-round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Jalen Lecque. In three seasons with the Pacers, Leaf averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 139 games.

Top 25 roundup: No. 8 West Virginia survives Iowa State

Taz Sherman made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left after he forced a turnover on defense, and No. 8 West Virginia survived visiting Iowa State's upset bid with a 70-65 victory Friday night in Morgantown. Miles McBride scored 18 points and Derek Culver added 18 with 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12). Sherman had 10 points.

Bengals QB Finley to start vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals will turn to quarterback Ryan Finley to start the team's upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Zac Taylor announced on Saturday. Finley has taken the first-team reps with the Bengals' offense in practice this week. Fellow quarterback Brandon Allen, who is nursing a knee injury, has started the last three games for the Bengals (2-10-1).

Kim leads Ko by one at LPGA Tour season finale

Defending champion Kim Sei-young of South Korea held a one-shot lead over compatriot and world number one Ko Jin-young after the third round of the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Saturday. Kim, who carded six birdies through her first 13 holes and was blemish-free on the day until a bogey at last, shot a five-under-par 67 that brought her to 13 under on the week at Tiburon Golf Club.

Federer, other top players expected for Australian Open: Tiley

Australian Open organisers are confident they will see a full slate of the world's top players, including six-times champion Roger Federer, at next year's delayed opening Grand Slam. Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said on Saturday the tournament had been pushed back three weeks to start on Feb. 8 after drawn-out negotiations over COVID-19 health security measures.

Sailing: Light winds play havoc with America's Cup racing

Light winds played havoc with the final day of competitive sailing before the America's Cup challenger series starts on Jan. 15, with the first race on Sunday between defenders Team New Zealand and Ainslie's Team INEOS UK abandoned. Team New Zealand were within 200 metres (220 yards) of the finish line in the race that was shortened to four legs, with Ben Ainslie's Britannia still on their second leg having been lapped when the 45-minute time limit expired.

Colts punter Sanchez to return after surgery on cancerous tumour

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is set to feature in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, less than three weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. The 26-year-old, who signed with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017, disclosed his diagnosis on Nov. 30 and went under the knife a day later.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge

Israel on Sunday began its coronavirus inoculation drive, aiming to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day in a bid to stamp out the illness that is once again surging among its population. The country will first immunise health workers, follow...

Parl session cancelled to avoid debate on farmers' stir: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the winter session of Parliament was cancelled to avoid a debate on the ongoing farmers protest against the Centres new farm laws. In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut...

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps 'Sitara' shoot

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has finished shooting for her upcoming film Sitara. The film is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvalas banner RSVP Movies and helmed by Noblemen director Vandana Kataria. Sitara, which will have a direct-to-digital rel...

BSP slams Centre for not listening to protesting farmer's

Coming out in support of the protesting farmers, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has expressed displeasure over the Central government not listening to the voices of the agitators and said that those who pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020