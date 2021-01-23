Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola calls for fewer teams in Premier League, EFL

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called for a reduction in the number of clubs in the Premier League and English Football League to improve the quality of competition amid talk of a breakaway European Super League.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 08:16 IST
Soccer-Man City's Guardiola calls for fewer teams in Premier League, EFL

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called for a reduction in the number of clubs in the Premier League and English Football League to improve the quality of competition amid talk of a breakaway European Super League. The concept of a European Super League, as an alternative to European soccer governing body UEFA's flagship Champions League, has been floated for years but speculation has increased in the past two years.

The Times newspaper said it had seen a proposal for the Super League that outlined plans for a competition with 15 founding members and five other clubs qualifying annually. The plan envisages the 20 clubs being split into two groups of 10 and playing between 18 and 23 European matches a season. But Guardiola declined to be drawn into a discussion about it and said it was important to strengthen domestic leagues.

"I have the feeling that we cannot lose what local leagues mean - what it means to play the FA Cup ... what it means to play in the leagues," Spaniard Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash with fourth-tier Cheltenham Town. "What we should do is make every league in Europe stronger than what it is, less teams, better championships, better League One, better League Two, better Premier League with less teams in every competition. Go to quality over quantity.

"You have to make a super Premier League ... for that you have to reduce teams. But we can't kill lower divisions or the Premier League. "That's something that is so important. It's not about other benefits, it's about how important sentimentally it is having your own league for every country."

Soccer's global body FIFA said that players who feature in any breakaway European Super League would be banned from FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

Sixteen trains scheduled to New Delhi on Saturday, including Howrah-New Delhi Special and Saharsa-New Delhi Special, are running late due low visibility conditions and other operational reasons, said Chief Public Relations Officer CPRO, Nor...

Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail

A Central Bureau of Investigation CBI court in Indore on Friday sentenced a doctor to five years of imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine in a fraud case. Ranjan Sharma, Special Public Prosecutor, CBI told ANI, Accused Manish Kumar was caught by t...

Research on possible new combo therapy for head, neck cancer

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have tested a new combination therapy in animal models to see if they could find a way to make an already effective treatment even better. Since theyre using a Food and Drug Administration-approve...

Study on risk factors for intraoperative pressure injury in aortic surgery

In a new study, researchers consider risk factors for intraoperative pressure injury in aortic surgery. The study was published in the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications.Intraoperative pressure injuries are some of the most...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021