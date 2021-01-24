Sports News Roundup: Korda cards LPGA's fifth-ever 60 round; Baseball's Hank Aaron dies at 86 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Korda cards LPGA's fifth-ever 60 round at Tournament of Champions

Jessica Korda etched her name into the record books on Saturday, carding an 11-under par 60 in the third round of the Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for the joint second-best round in LPGA history. The 27-year-old American, just the fifth in LPGA history to card a 60, started the round with back-to-back birdies before turning up the heat on the back nine, where she had seven birdies and drained an 18-foot putt for eagle on 17.

Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86. Aaron joined the Braves management to become one of the few African-Americans in a baseball executive position after retiring as a player in 1976 with 755 career home runs, a record unmatched for more than three decades. Aaron died "peacefully in his sleep," the Braves said in a statement.

Reports: Ex-NBA guard J.J. Barea to play in Spain

Former Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea will continue his career with Estudiantes of the Spanish Liga Endesa, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The Mavericks released the fan favorite before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Reports: Lions seeking to trade QB Matthew Stafford

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions are likely to part ways during the offseason, with the team actively shopping their franchise quarterback on the trade market, according to numerous reports. The Lions recently hired a new general manager in Brad Holmes and new coach Dan Campbell, so the time appears right to move on from Stafford, who has not led the team to an NFC North division title or a playoff victory in 12 seasons under center.

Reports: Red Sox to sign RHP Garrett Richard

The Boston Red Sox and right-hander Garrett Richards agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The Red Sox have been looking to add to their starting rotation and will hope that Richards can remain healthy. The deal is pending a physical.

NBA roundup: Clint Capela's triple-double leads Hawks past Wolves

Clint Capela recorded his first career triple-double and Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points to pace the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday and extend their winning streak to three games. Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocked shots, becoming the first NBA player to have a triple-double with blocks since 2018. Capela joined Dikembe Mutombo (2000) and Tree Rollins (1979, two in 1982 and 1983) as Atlanta Hawks to record a triple-double including blocked shots. Capela also became the third Hawks player ever to post 10 or more blocks in a single game.

McIlroy retakes lead from Hatton heading into Abu Dhabi final round

Rory McIlroy leapfrogged Tyyrell Hatton to reclaim a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, carding 67 to go 13-under overall on Saturday. McIlroy, the world number six, was five shots off overnight leader Hatton and finished his incomplete second round on par early on Saturday before the 31-year-old clawed his way back into the lead in the third.

ITF denies Yastremska's application to lift provisional doping suspension

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has denied Dayana Yastremska's application to lift a provisional doping suspension imposed on her by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Ukraine's world number 29 Yastremska was provisionally suspended on Jan. 7 after WADA found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample.

Rookie Bowen Byram already making impact for Avs

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is just 19, yet he already has made an impact in two career games and will get another opportunity to grow Sunday as the Avalanche again meet the host Anaheim Ducks in Southern California. Byram delivered his first point in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Ducks, assisting on a third-period goal by Mikko Rantanen on Friday, when he also took four shots in 14 minutes on the ice. He made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings, taking one shot in 11 minutes.

Blue Jays make George Springer signing official

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of center fielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract on Saturday. The deal, originally reported on Tuesday, includes a $10 million signing bonus and allows the three-time All-Star to block trades to eight teams.

