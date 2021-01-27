Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card - Pioli

"It shouldn't have happened, but that's how it went. "We are very sorry because we had prepared for the game well." Inter will play the winner of Juventus and SPAL's quarter-final clash on Wednesday thanks to Eriksen's late intervention off the bench. It was the Dane's first goal of a frustrating season.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 05:01 IST
Soccer-Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card - Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic had apologised after he was sent off during his side's 2-1 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in a fiery derby on Tuesday. Ibrahimovic gave his side the lead in the Coppa Italia quarter final, drilling in off the post, before tempers became frayed in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, who played together at Manchester United, locked heads and exchanged words at the end of the first half, before the pair had to be restrained as the players left the pitch for the interval. The referee cautioned both before giving Ibrahimovic another yellow card and a red in the second half for a foul on Aleksandar Kolarov -- the first time the Swede has been sent off in Europe since being dismissed while playing for Paris St Germain at Chelsea in March 2015.

"He (Ibrahimovic) apologised like the great champion he is," Pioli said. "He got a bit caught up in the desire to help the team. "It wasn't easy to stay in the game a man down. The pressure from Inter was strong."

Inter came from behind to win the match, with a penalty from Lukaku and a 97th-minute winner from Christian Eriksen sending Antonio Conte's side through to the semi finals. "We paid for the effort in the last half hour and we couldn't bring home a positive result," Pioli added. "It shouldn't have happened, but that's how it went.

"We are very sorry because we had prepared for the game well." Inter will play the winner of Juventus and SPAL's quarter-final clash on Wednesday thanks to Eriksen's late intervention off the bench.

It was the Dane's first goal of a frustrating season. Eriksen has started just four league games this campaign and has been linked with a move back to England as a result of his struggles in Italy since joining Inter last January. However, Conte said Eriksen is going nowhere during this winter transfer window.

"I have been repeating for a month that no one will arrive and no one will leave," Conte told reporters. "With Christian we are working tactically to find an alternative to (Marcelo) Brozovic, because we don't have another playmaker in the squad.

"He (Eriksen) is a very intelligent player, he has quality and he is part of the project. I'm happy that he scored that goal today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden oath second only to Reagan and Obama with TV viewers

The first inaugurations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama were the only ones to exceed Joe Bidens in popularity among television viewers over the past 40 years. The Nielsen company said that 33.8 million people watched Bidens ina...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card - Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic had apologised after he was sent off during his sides 2-1 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in a fiery derby on Tuesday. Ibrahimovic gave his side the lead in the Coppa Italia quarter final, d...

CDC researchers see little evidence in-person school drives COVID-19 infection

Studies in the United States and abroad found little evidence schools were spreading COVID-19 infections, showing a path forward to in-person classes, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Tuesday....

Lebanese lawyers seek to halt liquidation of UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast

A Lebanese lawyers association has asked British authorities to halt the voluntary liquidation of a UK-registered company over possible links to last years explosion at Beirut port, according to a letter seen by Reuters.In the Jan. 25 lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021