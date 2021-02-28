Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Lakers look to exact revenge in rematch vs. Warriors; Grizzlies seek to bounce back against reeling Rockets and more

Raptors look to continue mastery of Bulls The Chicago Bulls have lost 12 games in a row to Toronto and they will be out to change that Sunday night when they visit the Raptors in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls' consecutive losses to the Raptors have been evenly split between home and away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 10:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lakers look to exact revenge in rematch vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't the same club without Dennis Schroder in the lineup. That was evident when the Lakers lost all four games Schroder missed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols before they ended the skid Friday in a 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

America's Cup races postponed after Auckland lockdown

The first weekend of America's Cup racing between Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa next week has been postponed because of the latest COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, organisers said on Sunday. The first two race days, which were scheduled to take place in Auckland next Saturday and Sunday, have been pushed back "to provide at least some certainty in planning for all event stakeholders," America's Cup Event (ACE) said in a statement.

Grizzlies seek to bounce back against reeling Rockets

Most of what the Grizzlies displayed in their 28-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday vanished when the teams met in the second game of a back-to-back on Friday in Memphis. The most glaring area of regression came defensively, with the Grizzlies showing little of the tenacity that fueled their success the previous game. In their 119-99 loss to the Clippers, the Grizzlies allowed Los Angeles to shoot 55 percent, and for a team seeking a playoff berth following a three-season hiatus, consistency remains the buzzword for advancing that goal.

ATP roundup: Qualifier makes it to finals at Cordoba Open

Qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo defeated countryman Federico Coria in an all-Argentine semifinal Saturday to advance to the finals of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open. Cerundolo will face fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, who defeated Argentine Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in the other semi. Ramos-Vinolas needed nearly three hours to advance to the final.

Bucks put winning streak on line against Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

Maple Leafs, Oilers meet in key 3-game set

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without the NHL's top goal scorer when they begin a western road trip on Saturday night that starts with three games against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers. Auston Matthews has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with a right wrist injury. He has scored a league-best 18 goals and is tied for third in scoring with Chicago's Patrick Kane (31 points) behind only Edmonton's dynamic duo of Connor McDavid (40) and Leon Draisaitl (34).

Surging Heat look to stay hot against Hawks

The Miami Heat, who host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, have had nine really good days in a row. During that span, the Heat have beaten the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, defeated the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors, and knocked off the team with the NBA's best record in 2021, the Utah Jazz.

The Chicago Bulls have lost 12 games in a row to Toronto and they will be out to change that Sunday night when they visit the Raptors in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls' consecutive losses to the Raptors have been evenly split between home and away.

Kings aim to start streak vs. visiting Hornets

A rugged West Coast swing for the Charlotte Hornets figured to have many challenges. A potential reprieve might be coming Sunday night. That's when the Hornets visit the Sacramento Kings, which could become a bit more troublesome since the Kings broke a nine-game losing skid Friday night by winning at Detroit. Sacramento might have an extra dose of energy when playing its first home game since Feb. 18.

U.S. Soccer scraps anthem-kneeling policy

United States Soccer on Saturday voted to end a ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, something they have done to protest racial inequality and police brutality. More than 70% of the members of U.S. Soccer's ruling body voted to scrap the policy requiring players to "stand respectfully" during the song. About 30% voted to keep the policy in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

