Left Menu

Soccer-Super League could hurt smaller clubs - sports finance expert

The proposed Super League could see viewership and broadcasting contracts drop at the domestic levels and ultimately hurt credit ratings of clubs not involved in the breakaway, according to a senior vice president of sports financing at DBRS Morningstar.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 01:35 IST
Soccer-Super League could hurt smaller clubs - sports finance expert
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The proposed Super League could see viewership and broadcasting contracts drop at the domestic levels and ultimately hurt credit ratings of clubs not involved in the breakaway, according to a senior vice president of sports financing at DBRS Morningstar. Michael Goldberg of DBRS Morningstar said the Super League model promotes greater disparity and will see top clubs be more financially well off, able to lure better players and easily win matches in domestic competitions relative to how they were doing so far.

"From a financial standpoint the clubs that are in this Super League will probably be better off but I think it will maybe diminish the product that they're putting on in their domestic league," Goldberg told Reuters on Monday. "Then the clubs that aren't participating in the Super League might be at even more of a disadvantage sense than they were before."

Twelve of Europe's top clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway, a move that has been criticised by soccer authorities, fans and politicians who say it entrenches the wealth and power of a small elite of clubs. Goldberg said broadcasting and sponsorship revenues at the domestic levels will still be fairly significant but could go down over time as disparity grows wider and fans "don't want to watch 5-0 results every single week."

To rate the debt of different football clubs, Goldberg said DBRS Morningstar analyses a club's probability of making its debt service obligations by looking at the magnitude and volatility of their revenues, earnings and cash flows. "The clubs participating in this Super League, I think the magnitude is going to go up and the volatility will probably go down whereas the club not participating, I think the magnitude could come down and the volatility could go up," said Goldberg.

"So, you get more of a divergence in terms of credit rating and then we would look at the balance sheets as well and how these clubs are capitalised. "So, maybe the increase in revenues offsets the increase in debt that these clubs will be taking on to participate in the ... Super League but then some of the lower run club might also have to increase their debt in order to get through this COVID period or get through periods of financial stress going forward and you might see credit rating suffers because of that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rebound

An index of stocks across the world on Monday posted its largest daily drop in almost four weeks after touching a record high as investors looked for earnings to justify the high valuations in equities. The U.S. dollar index touched a more ...

US under Biden will no longer call migrants 'illegal aliens'

Employees of the two main US immigration enforcement agencies have been directed to stop referring to migrants as aliens, a dated term that many people consider offensive. Memos issued by Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigratio...

U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its Do Not Travel guidance to about 80 of countries worldwide, citing unprecedented risk to travelers from the COVID-19 pandemic. This update will result in a significant increase in th...

U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

The District of Columbias chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of former President Donald Trumps supporters at the U.S. Capitol. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021