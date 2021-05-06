Sports News Roundup: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'; Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'

Four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) is nothing more than a "money grab" and he remained committed to chasing major victories on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, competing at this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, likened the proposed rival circuit to European soccer's breakaway Super League project that spectacularly collapsed last week before it could get off the ground.

NBA roundup: Bucks eke out win over Wizards

Jrue Holiday recorded 29 points, six assists and five rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 135-134 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks won their fourth consecutive game. Milwaukee, which played without Khris Middleton (knee), has defeated the Wizards eight straight times.

MLB roundup: Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners

John Means pitched Baltimore's first no-hitter in 30 years and the organization's first no-hitter by a lone pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1969, and the Orioles defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday afternoon. Means (4-0) faced 27 batters but was not quite perfect in matching his career-high with 12 strikeouts. Pat Valaika and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, which took two of three games in the series.

Pfizer, BioNTech to provide COVID-19 vaccine to Olympic athletes

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Thursday they would donate doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to help vaccinate athletes and their delegations participating in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The companies said initial doses are expected to be delivered to participating delegations at the end of May with the goal of ensuring the delegations receive second doses ahead of arrivals in Tokyo.

NHL-Brawls break out as Rangers look for payback on Caps' Wilson

Players from the Rangers and Capitals threw their gloves to the ice and started throwing punches as soon as the puck was dropped in their matchup in New York on Wednesday as the Rangers sought revenge after the Caps' Tom Wilson beat and injured a Rangers' player in their last meeting. Three separate fights broke out in the opening seconds and others, including one involving Wilson moments after he stepped on the ice, occurred early in the first period in a return to the NHL's "old school" days when brawls were more common and more vicious.

Olympics-New Zealand fully committed to Tokyo Games, says NZOC president

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) is fully committed to the Tokyo Games this year, with planning progressing for what will be a "vastly different" Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief Mike Stanley said on Thursday. More than 200 athletes are expected to represent New Zealand at the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, and former rower Stanley said it was the duty of his "athlete-led" organisation to help them achieve their dreams.

Cycling-Bernal's form adds to unpredictability of Giro d'Italia

The Giro d'Italia is traditionally the most unpredictable grand tour, and adding to this year's uncertainty is the fitness of Egan Bernal in the absence of the top guns.

Colombian Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France in dominant fashion but he has been hampered by back pain since and the Ineos-Grenadiers rider will start Saturday's individual time trial in Turin having not raced in more than seven weeks.

Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to march into maiden Madrid final

World number one Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the final of the Madrid Open and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wildcard last month. Barty, who lost to Badosa in the quarter-finals in Charleston, struck 30 winners in an immaculate display that extended her winning run on red clay to 16 matches.

NHL roundup: Caps win emotional, fight-filled game vs. Rangers

T.J. Oshie, playing the day after the death of his father, registered a hat trick Wednesday night as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in a clash that featured 141 penalty minutes and the injury-related exit of Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson. Nic Dowd scored in the second for the Capitals, who moved into a tie for first place in the East Division with the idle Pittsburgh Penguins. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves.

Baseball lifts San Diego's spirits. Can it revive a pandemic-stricken U.S. economy?

It was Saturday night in downtown San Diego, and J Street near the Petco Park baseball stadium was bustling. Fans of the hometown Padres, many decked out in team gear, packed the bars and restaurants with more waiting in line and happy to do so after a year of pandemic lockdown.

