Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'; Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners and more

The Northern Irishman, competing at this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, likened the proposed rival circuit to European soccer's breakaway Super League project that spectacularly collapsed last week before it could get off the ground. NBA roundup: Bucks eke out win over Wizards Jrue Holiday recorded 29 points, six assists and five rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 135-134 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'; Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'

Four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) is nothing more than a "money grab" and he remained committed to chasing major victories on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, competing at this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, likened the proposed rival circuit to European soccer's breakaway Super League project that spectacularly collapsed last week before it could get off the ground.

NBA roundup: Bucks eke out win over Wizards

Jrue Holiday recorded 29 points, six assists and five rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 135-134 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks won their fourth consecutive game. Milwaukee, which played without Khris Middleton (knee), has defeated the Wizards eight straight times.

MLB roundup: Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners

John Means pitched Baltimore's first no-hitter in 30 years and the organization's first no-hitter by a lone pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1969, and the Orioles defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday afternoon. Means (4-0) faced 27 batters but was not quite perfect in matching his career-high with 12 strikeouts. Pat Valaika and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, which took two of three games in the series.

Pfizer, BioNTech to provide COVID-19 vaccine to Olympic athletes

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Thursday they would donate doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to help vaccinate athletes and their delegations participating in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The companies said initial doses are expected to be delivered to participating delegations at the end of May with the goal of ensuring the delegations receive second doses ahead of arrivals in Tokyo.

NHL-Brawls break out as Rangers look for payback on Caps' Wilson

Players from the Rangers and Capitals threw their gloves to the ice and started throwing punches as soon as the puck was dropped in their matchup in New York on Wednesday as the Rangers sought revenge after the Caps' Tom Wilson beat and injured a Rangers' player in their last meeting. Three separate fights broke out in the opening seconds and others, including one involving Wilson moments after he stepped on the ice, occurred early in the first period in a return to the NHL's "old school" days when brawls were more common and more vicious.

Olympics-New Zealand fully committed to Tokyo Games, says NZOC president

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) is fully committed to the Tokyo Games this year, with planning progressing for what will be a "vastly different" Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief Mike Stanley said on Thursday. More than 200 athletes are expected to represent New Zealand at the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, and former rower Stanley said it was the duty of his "athlete-led" organisation to help them achieve their dreams.

Cycling-Bernal's form adds to unpredictability of Giro d'Italia

The Giro d'Italia is traditionally the most unpredictable grand tour, and adding to this year's uncertainty is the fitness of Egan Bernal in the absence of the top guns.

Colombian Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France in dominant fashion but he has been hampered by back pain since and the Ineos-Grenadiers rider will start Saturday's individual time trial in Turin having not raced in more than seven weeks.

Tennis-Barty gains Badosa revenge to march into maiden Madrid final

World number one Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the final of the Madrid Open and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wildcard last month. Barty, who lost to Badosa in the quarter-finals in Charleston, struck 30 winners in an immaculate display that extended her winning run on red clay to 16 matches.

NHL roundup: Caps win emotional, fight-filled game vs. Rangers

T.J. Oshie, playing the day after the death of his father, registered a hat trick Wednesday night as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in a clash that featured 141 penalty minutes and the injury-related exit of Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson. Nic Dowd scored in the second for the Capitals, who moved into a tie for first place in the East Division with the idle Pittsburgh Penguins. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves.

Baseball lifts San Diego's spirits. Can it revive a pandemic-stricken U.S. economy?

It was Saturday night in downtown San Diego, and J Street near the Petco Park baseball stadium was bustling. Fans of the hometown Padres, many decked out in team gear, packed the bars and restaurants with more waiting in line and happy to do so after a year of pandemic lockdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home

The speaker of parliament in Maldives, former President Mohamed Nasheed, was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement. Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has s...

Sheriff: Army trainee arrested after hijacking school bus

An Army trainee has been arrested after authorities say he boarded a South Carolina school bus with a gun on Thursday and held the driver and elementary students hostage before letting them off the bus.During a news conference, Richland Cou...

Mexico reports 2,846 new coronavirus cases, 166 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Thursday reported 2,846 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 166 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,358,831 and fatalities to 218,173.Separate government data published in March sug...

UP: 15 PAC personnel injured as truck carrying them overturns on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Atleast 15 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary were injured on Thursday when the truck carrying them overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, police said.The incident took place near Katha village, Circle of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021