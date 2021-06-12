Left Menu

Soccer-Netherlands team will not take knee before Euro 2020 opener

Netherlands will not take the knee ahead of their European Championship opener against Ukraine on Sunday, captain Georginio Wijnaldum said on the eve of the game.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:48 IST
Soccer-Netherlands team will not take knee before Euro 2020 opener
"We have talked about that but we decided not to do this. We're trying to bring attention to the issue in a different way," Wijnaldum told a news conference. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands will not take the knee ahead of their European Championship opener against Ukraine on Sunday, captain Georginio Wijnaldum said on the eve of the game. He said it was a team decision not to join Belgium, world champions France, England and Wales in stating plans to kneel before kickoff to highlight racial injustice.

"We have talked about that but we decided not to do this. We're trying to bring attention to the issue in a different way," Wijnaldum told a news conference. "Actually, only the players who play in England are used to this," added the midfielder, who is leaving Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires on June 30.

"It was quite difficult because we also want to contribute to this discussion. But we are with the Dutch football association who have started a project against racism." The start of the Euros has been overshadowed by off-field conflict over the anti-racism gesture which was started by American NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and popularised by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Soccer's European governing body UEFA said it was up to each team to decide whether to take the knee and to inform the referee in advance of a match, a move away from its long-standing stance of opposing political protests. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021