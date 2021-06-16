Left Menu

Soccer-Wales unchanged, Turkey bring in Ayhan and Under

Wales manager Robert Page has named an unchanged lineup for their second European Championship Group A game against Turkey in Baku on Wednesday. Wales and Switzerland drew 1-1 in their opener while Turkey, who lost 3-0 to group leaders Italy, have made two changes with defender Kaan Ayhan coming in for Merih Demiral who scored an own goal against Italy.

Updated: 16-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wales manager Robert Page has named an unchanged lineup for their second European Championship Group A game against Turkey in Baku on Wednesday.

Wales and Switzerland drew 1-1 in their opener while Turkey, who lost 3-0 to group leaders Italy, have made two changes with defender Kaan Ayhan coming in for Merih Demiral who scored an own goal against Italy. Cengiz Under replaces Yusuf Yazici as Senol Gunes looks to make use of the Leicester City winger's dribbling ability.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose fitness was a concern coming into the tournament, played the full 90 minutes against Switzerland and starts again in Baku. The last time the teams met, Turkey beat Wales 6-4 in 1997.

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu; Cengiz Under, Kenan Karaman, Burak Yilmaz (captain) Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain), Kieffer Moore

