Yediyurappa condoles death of former cricketer B Vijayakrishna

Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa has condoled the death of former cricketer B. Vijayakrishna.
Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa on Thursday condoled the death of former cricketer B Vijayakrishna. "In his death, we have lost a great cricketer. May his soul rest in peace. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to the family members and fans to bear the loss," the CM said in his message.
In his fifteen-year career as an all-rounder, Bharamiah Vijayakrishna played 80 first-class matches in which he scored over 2000 runs and took 194 wickets. Vijayakrishna played a very vital role in Karnataka's first Ranji win as his contribution of 71 runs in the final against Rajasthan was the top score.
A terrific striker of the ball, Vijayakrishna won the trophy for the fastest century in the Ranji Trophy season of 1975-76 for his 102* in 138 minutes in the quarter-final match against Maharashtra. His other first-class hundred was scored against Bihar in 1977-78.
Vijayakrishna retired after the Ranji final against Bombay in 1982-83. (ANI)
