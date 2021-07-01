Left Menu

RCB appoints senior Diageo executive Mishra as new chairman

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday announced the appointment of senior Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as the teams new chairman.Mishra is currently the chief commercial officer of Diageo India and has taken on the additional responsibility.Royal Challengers Bangalore is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of liquor giant Diageo India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:40 IST
RCB appoints senior Diageo executive Mishra as new chairman
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday announced the appointment of senior Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as the team's new chairman.

Mishra is currently the chief commercial officer of Diageo India and has taken on the additional responsibility.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of liquor giant Diageo India. Mishra takes over the role of RCB chairman from Anand Kripalu, who ended his tenure as managing director and chief executive officer of Diageo India on June 30.

Commenting on his expanded role, Mishra said, ''Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India, and all of us share a profound passion for the team. ''I am excited about adding my shoulder to Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and playing bold in everything we do, on and off, the field. I would also like to thank Anand for his tremendous contribution to RCB.'' Mishra leads the commercial function at Diageo India and is part of its executive committee. He joined Diageo India in 2014 as the chief operations officer responsible for the Western region. One of the original eight franchises, RCB have made three final appearances in the IPL in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
4
Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February; Putin, in COVID-19 vaccine push, says he got Sputnik V shot and more

Health News Roudup: Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021