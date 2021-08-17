Former India cricketer Devang Gandhi named U-19 coach of Bengal
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday appointed former India cricketer Devang Gandhi as the under-19 coach of Bengal.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday appointed former India cricketer Devang Gandhi as the under-19 coach of Bengal. Talking about the appointment, CAB Secretary Snehashis Ganguly in a statement said, "Devang Gandhi has been an opener in international cricket. He was a dashing cricketer for Bengal. We have got him as the U-19 coach. This will help the young cricketers develop a mindset to play cricket in a positive way."
Meanwhile, Devang Gandhi said he is looking forward to the "new challenge" to find, develop and nurture fresh talents. "This is the second homecoming for me. It is an exciting prospect working with the young boys. It's a new challenge to find, develop and nurture fresh talents. Looking forward to the assignment," said Devang Gandhi.
The U-19 Bengal trials begin from Wednesday. (ANI)
