Soccer-New Zealand defender Reid leaves West Ham after 11 years

New Zealand international Winston Reid has left West Ham United by mutual consent, the Premier League side said https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/september/21-september/winston-reid-departs-west-ham-united-mutual-consent on Tuesday, ending his 11-year association with the London club. Reid joined West Ham from Danish side Midtjylland in 2010 after starring for New Zealand at the World Cup in South Africa and made 222 appearances across all competitions during his time at the club.

The 33-year-old defender made his last competitive appearance for West Ham in March 2018 against Swansea City, when he was taken off on a stretcher after being knocked unconscious and twisting his knee. Reid joined Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City on loan in February 2020 and also spent the second half of last season at Brentford, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

West Ham, who are eighth in the Premier League, will visit Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday.

