Left Menu

Italian rider Elisa Balsamo claims world championship title

Vos, a triple world champion, pushed hard to catch Balsamo but could not match her in the last 50 meters.Im speechless, its unbelievable, said Balsamo, who burst into tears after crossing the line. It was a dream for me after this long season. Vos finished runner-up ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland.The mighty Dutch squad had seven riders in the finale.

PTI | Leuven | Updated: 25-09-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:33 IST
Italian rider Elisa Balsamo claims world championship title
Balsamo, a 23-year-old Italian, launched the sprint early with hot favourite Vos in her wheel. Vos, a triple world champion, pushed hard to catch Balsamo but could not match her in the last 50 meters. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Elisa Balsamo upset Dutch favourite Marianne Vos in a sprint finish to claim the world championship title in the women's road race on Saturday.

Balsamo, a 23-year-old Italian, launched the sprint early with hot favourite Vos in her wheel. Vos, a triple world champion, pushed hard to catch Balsamo but could not match her in the last 50 meters.

''I'm speechless, it's unbelievable,'' said Balsamo, who burst into tears after crossing the line. "It was a dream for me after this long season.'' Vos finished runner-up ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland.

The mighty Dutch squad had seven riders in the finale. They took regular turns at the front to keep Vos safe in the leading pack and tested their rivals with attacks but could not open gaps before the sprint.

The 157-kilometre (97.5-mile) race started in the port city of Antwerp and featured a series of 20 climbs on two different circuits in the cycling-mad Flanders region of Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021