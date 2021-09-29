Left Menu

IPL 2021: Sehwag pulls up Morgan after altercation with Ashwin, brings back memories of 2019 WC final

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took a dig at Eoin Morgan after the KKR skipper was involved in an altercation with Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match on Tuesday.

DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of KKR captain Eoin Morgan (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Former India opener Virender Sehwag took a dig at Eoin Morgan after the KKR skipper was involved in an altercation with Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during their IPL match on Tuesday. Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the DC innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of Fair Play to take a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricochets off the batter.

Sehwag shared the excerpt from the press conference of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik where the latter revealed the reason behind the altercation between both players on the field and tweeted: "On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes bat in the final over, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord's and refused to hold the World cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina ? Bade aaye, 'doesn't appreciate' waale." Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has on the other hand supported Morgan and said Ashwin was wrong in picking the second run. (ANI)

