Soccer-Georgia stun Sweden with 2-0 qualifying win

Sweden's hopes of qualifying directly for the World Cup finals in Qatar suffered a serious blow as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat away to Georgia in Group B on Thursday. Sweden still top the group on 15 points but second-placed Spain can overtake them with victory in Greece later on Thursday.

Reuters | Batumi | Updated: 12-11-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 00:30 IST
Sweden's hopes of qualifying directly for the World Cup finals in Qatar suffered a serious blow as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat away to Georgia in Group B on Thursday. Sweden still top the group on 15 points but second-placed Spain can overtake them with victory in Greece later on Thursday. Spain host Sweden in the final qualifier on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the Sweden side after a knee injury that kept him out of Euro 2020, but not even the presence of their record goalscorer could not save them from an embarrassing defeat. The Swedes racked up 15 efforts on goal, including gilt-edged chances for Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson, but it was the home side who took the lead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 61st minute and the winger added a second 16 minutes later to secure a famous victory.

