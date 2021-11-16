Sports News Roundup: Djokovic is the 'GOAT' for Sampras; DeMar DeRozan remains hot, sparks Bulls' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Defenseman Dion Phaneuf retires after 14 seasons

Defenseman Dion Phaneuf made his retirement from the NHL official Tuesday after 14 seasons with four different teams. Phaneuf, 36, played with the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings. He recorded 494 points (137 goals, 357 assists) in 1,048 games since being selected by the Flames in the first round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

Cricket-ECB chief says English game close to 'emergency' over diversity issues

English cricket is close to an emergency over its failure to address diversity issues, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison. Harrison was quizzed by members of a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday shortly after former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq's harrowing account of racial slurs at the club which had left him feeling "isolated and humiliated".

Tennis-Djokovic is the 'GOAT' for Sampras

The debate over the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in men's tennis has divided opinions for years but American Pete Sampras has no doubt that Serbian Novak Djokovic is the one. Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are currently tied at 20 major singles titles each and fans and pundits have continued to argue over who should be considered the 'GOAT'

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan remains hot, sparks Bulls' win

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-best 38 points on 15-of-23 shooting and Lonzo Ball also established a season high with 27 points as the visiting Chicago Bulls halted an eight-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers with an easy 121-103 triumph on Monday night. It was the second huge outing in two nights for DeRozan, who poured in 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting in Sunday's 100-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tennis-Medvedev edges closer to last four at ATP Finals with win over Zverev

Defending ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect start to this year's tournament but found it hard going against Alexander Zverev, eventually winning 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(6) in their Red Group clash on Tuesday. Medvedev had won his opening match against Hubert Hurkacz while Zverev was given a walkover in his opener on Sunday against Italian Matteo Berrettini, who retired injured and then withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday.

Cricket-English cricket rife with racism, my life made "hell" says Rafiq

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq broke down in tears on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary committee of "inhuman" treatment at the cricket club and described the sport in England as riddled with racism. In more than an hour of testimony, Rafiq, 30, an offspin bowler and former captain of the England Under-19s of Pakistani descent, catalogued a culture of widespread racism https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-england-yor-rashid/cricket-englands-rashid-supports-rafiq-allegation-against-vaughan-idUKKBN2I0173 at Yorkshire.

Baseball-Cleveland Indians settle lawsuit with roller derby team over new Guardians name

The Cleveland Indians, which is changing its name to the Guardians, settled a trademark infringement lawsuit by a local roller derby team also named the Guardians. Tuesday's settlement permits both teams to use the name Guardians. It likely removes the final hurdle from the Major League Baseball team's plan to change its name from Indians, which it has used since 1915.

Tennis-Groggy Rublev wakes up from pre-match nap in time to beat Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev began his ATP Finals campaign with a victory over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas but three hours before the match, the Russian had no idea what day it was after waking up dazed and confused following a pre-match nap. Rublev beat world number four and 2019 champion Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-downs-debutant-ruud-winning-start-atp-finals-2021-11-15 on Monday on the back of some fine serving, but the 24-year-old Russian was clearly not used to playing late after his group match was scheduled for 9 p.m. local time in Turin.

Tennis-Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu will round out her stellar year by taking on Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match later this month in London, organisers announced on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a major when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in September and will take on Ruse having played practice matches with her at last month's Transylvania Open.

Motor racing-First Chinese driver is a big moment for Formula One

Alfa Romeo announced Guanyu Zhou as China's first Formula One racing driver on Tuesday with his arrival in 2022 hailed by both the team and the sport as a historic breakthrough in a key growth market. The 22-year-old will partner Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, who is joining from Mercedes after five seasons alongside seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, in an all-new line-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)