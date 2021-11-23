Left Menu

Soccer-Ramos makes PSG squad for trip to Man City

Paris St Germain defender Sergio Ramos is primed to play his first match in over six months after being named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League Group A clash away to Manchester City. PSG are second in Group A with eight points, one behind leaders City with two games remaining.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:20 IST
Soccer-Ramos makes PSG squad for trip to Man City
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain defender Sergio Ramos is primed to play his first match in over six months after being named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League Group A clash away to Manchester City. The Spaniard joined PSG in July on a free transfer https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-france-psg-ramos-idUKKCN2EE0VP after ending a 16-year career with Real Madrid but has been unable to play due to a long-running calf injury which led to him missing most of the previous season and Spain's Euro 2020 campaign.

The 35-year-old has been able to train for three weeks without interruption, however, and was named in coach Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man squad for the trip to City, where his side will be hoping to clinch their place in the knockout stage. PSG are second in Group A with eight points, one behind leaders City with two games remaining. Victory would clinch the French side's place in the next stage while defeat would end their hopes of finishing top of the group and being seeded for the last-16 draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021