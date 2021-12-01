Left Menu

Soccer-Verratti back in PSG squad, Messi fit despite missing training

Marco Verratti will return to the Paris St Germain squad for their Ligue 1 home game against Nice on Wednesday after recovering from a thigh injury. PSG lead the standings with 40 points from 15 games, 12 ahead of Stade Rennais and 14 ahead of third-placed Nice.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 02:39 IST
Marco Verratti will return to the Paris St Germain squad for their Ligue 1 home game against Nice on Wednesday after recovering from a thigh injury. The Italy midfielder missed the trip to St Etienne last weekend and his return will be welcomed by PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino after Leandro Paredes was ruled out with gastroenteritis and Georginio Wijnaldum was left out with a knee problem.

Lionel Messi, who skipped training on Tuesday due to a bout of gastroenteritis, is in the squad and is expected to start alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack while Neymar is sidelined for at least six weeks with an ankle injury. PSG lead the standings with 40 points from 15 games, 12 ahead of Stade Rennais and 14 ahead of third-placed Nice.

