Left Menu

Rain limits play on day 2 of 2nd Bangladesh v Pakistan test

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-12-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 15:51 IST
Rain limits play on day 2 of 2nd Bangladesh v Pakistan test
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The majority of play on day two of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and Pakistan was washed out due to persistent rain on Sunday.

Just 6.2 overs from a possible 98 were possible as Pakistan resumed the day on 161-2 and reached 188-2 before the umpires called it a day.

Skipper Babar Azam was batting on 71 with Azhar Ali on 52 at stumps.

Rain and bad light also interrupted the game on day one, allowing just two sessions.

As the game started after the lunch session on Sunday, Babar resumed with a boundary through fine leg off pacer Khaled Ahmed, showing his intention to score quick runs.

Azhar also hit a boundary in the second ball he faced off pacer Ebadot Hossain.

He then struck two consecutive fours in Ebadot's next over to reach his 34th test fifty off 126 balls just before rain forced the postponement.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who didn't bowl on day two, remains Bangladesh's biggest threat with match figures of 2-49.

Pakistan won the first test by eight wickets and leads the two-match series 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021