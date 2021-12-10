Chess-Carlsen beats Nepomniachtchi to claim fifth world title

Norway's Magnus Carlsen retained his world chess crown in Dubai on Friday, claiming his fifth title by completing a comprehensive 7.5-3.5 victory against Ian Nepomniachtchi. The 31-year-old Norwegian benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match, with the black pieces, to take an unassailable lead in the best-of-14 contest.

"I didn’t expect it go quite like this. I think it was just a very good professional performance overall. No regrets at all, just very satisfied," said Carlsen.

