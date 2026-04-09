UK says it and Norway led a military operation to deter Russian submarines in the north Atlantic, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:48 IST
UK says it and Norway led a military operation to deter Russian submarines in the north Atlantic, reports AP.
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