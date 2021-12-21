Horse racing-Judge rules 'reckless' jockey left fellow rider paralysed after fall

Former jockey Graham Gibbons was responsible for fellow rider Freddy Tylicki falling off his mount in a race in 2016 in Kempton which left him paralysed from the waist down, a high court judge ruled on Tuesday. Tylicki was trampled after the fall in the Maiden Fillies Stakes race in Kempton in October 2016 and is now a permanent wheelchair user due to the injuries he suffered. He had brought a claim for 6 million pounds ($7.94 million) against Gibbons.

Gibbons had denied riding negligently but the judge ruled he moved his mount Madame Butterfly into the path of Tylicki's horse Nellie Deen. She added his actions were "not mere lapses of concentration or inattentiveness" but "a course of action that carried over a number of seconds".

"The actions of Mr Gibbons were, for the reasons I have found and based on the detailed evidence I have scrutinised, undertaken in reckless disregard for the safety of Mr Tylicki," Judge Karen Walden-Smith wrote in the judgement https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Tylicki-v-Gibbons-judgment.pdf. "In the circumstances of this particular race, I have therefore found that liability has been made out.

"I stress that the threshold of liability for negligence is a high one and has been determined as made out in this case, on its own particular facts. The finding does not set a precedent either within horse racing or in sport generally." British Horseracing Authority (BHA) stewards did not penalise Gibbons at the time.

"The BHA will consider today's High Court judgment in detail and carefully assess what implications it may hold for British racing, in discussion with industry stakeholders," it said in a statement https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1473316029975744512. "The full transcript of the hearing will also allow us to consider any of the other relevant matters which were raised over the course of the hearing."

Tylicki said the judgment had finally provided him with closure. "I hope though that this judgment acts as a reminder that competing in a dangerous sport like horse racing is no justification for competing with a reckless disregard for the safety of your fellow competitors," he said in a statement.

The BBC reported a second trial would be held to deal with damages to be awarded unless the parties agreed to settle. ($1 = 0.7554 pounds)

