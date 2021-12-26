Left Menu

Can't fathom Broad's omission from Boxing Day Test: Vaughan

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 10:51 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday said he ''can't fathom'' why experienced pacer Stuart Broad was not included in the playing XI for the third Ashes Test and believed the tourists have ''got pretty much everything wrong'' so far in Australia.

England, who are lagging 0-2 in the five-match series, left out Broad along with three others for the Boxing Day Test, which began here on Sunday.

''I look at someone like Stuart Broad, in Brisbane he wasn't selected on that green top there, he's not selected here,'' Vaughan, who led England to 26 wins in 51 Tests, including the 2005 Ashes, said on Fox Cricket.

''How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that's staggering really.

''So far the only thing they've done right on the trip is turn up on time. They've got pretty much everything wrong – selection, tactics have not quite been right.

''Stuart Broad should be playing here (in Melbourne), he should've played in Brisbane. How Stuart Broad is not going to be bowling around the wicket to David Warner on a green top, I just can't fathom that with the quality that he brings.'' Spin legend Shane Warne also echoed his voice.

''England looks a better balanced side - but I would have played @StuartBroad8 instead of Robinson & Pope looks a good player to me, but Bairstow had to play,'' he wrote on his Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

