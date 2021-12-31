CAB to organise free medical camp for Bengal players

The Cricket Association of Bengal will organise a health check-up camp in association with Narayana Health from January 3-5, the state sports body said in a statement on Friday.

Bengal's all current squads (men's & women's) including their support staff members, former national players and office bearers, current committee members and apex council members are going to get their health check-up done at the camp free of cost, it added.

''All the cricketers who play for Bengal, committee members, umpires, scorers, observers and other important stakeholders are going to get their health checkup done at this camp,'' CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.

''It was the desire of Chief Minister of West Bengal earlier that there should be health checkup of all the players and that process has been initiated.'' Five key tests -- bone mineral density test, pulmonary function tests, haemoglobin test, body mass index and ECG followed by doctor's consultation -- will be performed at the camp.

Registration at the camp is scheduled to start from 9:30 am followed by tests and consultation.

