Soccer-Algeria head list for final round of African World Cup qualifiers

African champions Algeria head the list of seeded teams in the draw for Africa’s final round of qualifiers in March for the 2022 World Cup. Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia are the other seeds for the draw to be conducted in Yaounde, Cameroon on Jan. 22, during the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Egypt, who were one of Africa’s five teams at the last World Cup in Russia, are unseeded, along with Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Mali, who are the only nation left in the African qualifiers never to have reached a World Cup. Seeded teams will be drawn against unseeded sides for the two-legged playoffs in March. The five aggregate winners qualify for the finals in Qatar in November.

CAF will also host the draw for next Cup of Nations preliminaries on Jan. 21, it said on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

