Beijing Guoan manager Slaven Bilic has had his contract terminated by mutual consent, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced on Saturday. The club said in a statement that they supported the 53-year-old Croatian's decision to return to Europe to be with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bilic joined Beijing Guoan in January 2021 after he was sacked by English Premier League club West Ham United. He led the Chinese team to fifth spot in the CSL nL1N2TK0T0 this season, which ended on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)