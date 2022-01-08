Left Menu

Soccer-Napoli sign Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan

The 24-year-old has signed a temporary deal until June 30, 2022 with the Serie A side. Tuanzebe, who spent last season on loan at English Premier League side Aston Villa, has struggled for game time in Manchester this term.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:14 IST
Napoli logo Image Credit: ANI

Napoli have completed the signing of Manchester United centre back Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season, the Italian club announced on Saturday. The 24-year-old has signed a temporary deal until June 30, 2022 with the Serie A side.

Tuanzebe, who spent last season on loan at English Premier League side Aston Villa, has struggled for game time in Manchester this term. The England Under-21 international started six league games in 2021-22.

He will now bolster Luciano Spalletti's side, who are third in Serie A, six points off top, and host Sampdoria on Sunday.

