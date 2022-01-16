QUOTES-Reaction to Australia court upholding cancellation of Djokovic's visa

Following are reactions to the Australian federal court upholding a government decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa, ending the Serbian's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open. FRENCH TENNIS PLAYER ALIZE CORNET ON TWITTER

"I know too little to judge the situation. What I know is that Novak is always the first one to stand for the players. But none of us stood for him. Be strong @DjokerNole" AUSTRALIAN SENATOR NICK MCKIM ON TWITTER

"Djokovic gets deported to resume his privileged life. Meanwhile, people who have been found to be genuine refugees continue to languish in Australian prisons after nine years of exile, murder, abuse, and brutal dehumanization. We must remove the Minister's god-like powers. Now." FORMER AUSTRALIAN TENNIS PLAYER RENNAE STUBBS ON TWITTER

"It's official. The 9-time defending champion will be deported from Australia. This is a sad sad day for tennis, Australia, the Australian Open and obviously for @DjokerNole. I honestly cannot believe it's come to this…." TENNIS WRITER BEN ROTHENBERG ON TWITTER

"(Periodic and important reminder that Djokovic could have avoided all this rigamarole by simply getting vaccinated like 97%+ of his tennis player peers have.)"

