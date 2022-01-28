Left Menu

Morgan ruled out of remainder of T20 series against West Indies due to injury

England skipper Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the final two Twenty20 matches against the West Indies due to a quadriceps injury.The skipper had also missed the third T20, which the West Indies won by 20 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

PTI | Bridgeton | Updated: 28-01-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 10:35 IST
England skipper Eoin Morgan (file image) Image Credit: ANI
England skipper Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the final two Twenty20 matches against the West Indies due to a quadriceps injury.

The skipper had also missed the third T20, which the West Indies won by 20 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Moeen Ali had captained the side in the absence of Morgan. ''England Men's captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the international Twenty20 series against West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury,'' an England and Waled Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

''Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

''Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour,'' it added.

The England skipper had scored 17 and 13 runs in the first and second T20 matches, respectively. The fourth T20 is scheduled to be held on Sunday followed by the final match on Monday, here.

