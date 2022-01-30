Sports News Roundup: Raiders could hire Josh McDaniels as head coach this weekend; Larry Fitzgerald lists self as former athlete on LinkedIn and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Raiders could hire Josh McDaniels as head coach this weekend

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is interviewing for the Las Vegas Raiders head-coaching job this weekend, NFL Network reported. There is believed to be significant interest between both sides, and NFL Network said the Raiders could hire him this weekend.

Larry Fitzgerald lists self as former athlete on LinkedIn

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is now a former athlete -- at least according to his newly created LinkedIn profile. While Fitzgerald has yet to publicly announce his retirement from the NFL, this appears to be another step in that direction. He labeled himself as an "Investor. Philanthropist. Former-Athlete" on his profile.

Carlos Beltran back in baseball as Yankees TV analyst

Carlos Beltran is returning to baseball as an analyst for New York Yankees games for the YES Network. He has been out of the game since January 2020, when the New York Mets dismissed him as manager before he ever began the job once his involvement with the Houston Astros cheating scandal was revealed.

Tennis-Champion Barty praised after ending 44-year drought

Ash Barty cracked open her first beer as Australian Open champion live on television after the world No. 1 ended the nation's 44-year wait for a home-grown champion at the first Grand Slam of the season. Barty's win over Danielle Collins was the first title at Melbourne Park by an Australian since Chris O'Neil's victory over American Betsy Nagelsen in 1978, a feat that set TV viewing records in the process.

NFL-Tom Brady retirement report disputed

Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is set to retire after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl victories, ESPN reported on Saturday, although other outlets said he had yet to make up his mind. The 44-year-old spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, before relocating to Tampa Bay and leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season.

Olympics-Jamaican bobsleigh team committed to overcome challenges at Beijing

Jamaica's bobsleigh team are determined to overcome financial issues and challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic as their four-man line-up returns to the Winter Games for the first time in 24 years. Jamaica's bobsleigh teams have been a welcome sight at Winter Games ever since the nation, known more for its tropical climate, beat the odds to qualify for the 1988 Calgary Olympics which inspired the feel-good Disney film 'Cool Runnings'.

Tennis-Australia conquered, Barty's coach calls for change at U.S. Open

Australian Open champion Ash Barty's coach believes her only chance of completing a career Grand Slam is if the organisers of the U.S. Open opt for a different ball. Craig Tyzzer's belief that the world number one was capable of winning Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces was validated on Saturday when she triumphed at Melbourne Park.

Tennis-Kyrgios, Kokkinakis end 'Special Ks' show with doubles triumph

The "Special Ks" show at the Australian Open ended on a high after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed their first major title by defeating compatriots Max Purcell and Matt Ebden in the men's doubles final on Saturday. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the "Special Ks" as juniors, entertained the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena with a 7-5 6-4 victory under the lights.

Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette faces gun, drug charges

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas early Saturday on gun and drug charges. The former first-round draft pick was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on counts including assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis, and possession of a class one- or two-level controlled substance, according to jail records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tennis-Man convicted in London for stalking U.S. Open champion Raducanu

A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu, British media reported on Saturday. Bromley Magistrates' Court convicted Amrit Magar on Friday after he was captured several times on door camera footage at the 19-year-old player's house in south London, where she lives with her parents.

