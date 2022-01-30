Left Menu

Alpine Skiing-Brignone and Huetter share super-G victory

The outcome capped a fine weekend for Huetter, who finished third in Saturday's downhill at the same venue, as she and Brignone both clocked in 1:18.19 minutes, 0,82 seconds ahead of third-placed Austrian Tamara Tippler. Tippler's compatriots Mirjam Puchner and Nadine Fest finished fourth and fifth respectively, completing an effervescent Austrian effort ahead of the Beijing Games.

Italian Federica Brignone and Austria's Cornelia Huetter finished joint top in a thrilling World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday with the women's tour breaking up for the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The outcome capped a fine weekend for Huetter, who finished third in Saturday's downhill at the same venue, as she and Brignone both clocked in 1:18.19 minutes, 0,82 seconds ahead of third-placed Austrian Tamara Tippler.

Tippler's compatriots Mirjam Puchner and Nadine Fest finished fourth and fifth respectively, completing an effervescent Austrian effort ahead of the Beijing Games. Brignone, who came in a disappointing 18th in Saturday's downhill, appeared to have done enough to clinch the super-G as she raced down the course wearing bib number seven, dislodging Tippler from pole position.

But Huetter, who was 14th out of the blocks, then matched the Italian with a smooth run which pushed Tippler back into third place, one-hundredth of a second ahead of fourth-placed Puchner. Brignone, who stayed top of the super-G World Cup standings on 477 points, said the weekend's races constituted a welcome challenge ahead of the Beijing Games.

"It's a big confidence boost and being under pressure here in Garmisch will only help me deal with so much more pressure at the next races in Beijing," she told Eurosport television. "I am happy to share this moment with Cornelia, it was a tough race and we both deserved to win it."

Huetter was also pleased with the outcome. "I had a good feeling when I crossed the finish line and it felt a bit weird to see that I clocked exactly the same time as Federica. Really nice to share the top spot with her."

