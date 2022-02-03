Soccer-Late goals give Senegal place in Cup of Nations final
Senegal, who were runners-up at the last edition in 2019, will meet hosts Cameroon or Egypt in the final.
Senegal struck three times in the last 20 minutes to book their place in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final as they overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in Wednesday’s semi at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Abdou Diallo shot home from close range after a corner in the 70th minute for the first and a strike from Bamba Dieng doubled Senegal's lead six minutes later.
Blati Toure pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Sadio Mane added a final flourish with a breakaway goal five minutes later to restore Senegal's two-goal advantage as their quality triumphed over a gallant Burkinabe outfit. Senegal, who were runners-up at the last edition in 2019, will meet hosts Cameroon or Egypt in the final. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
