Soccer-Late goals give Senegal place in Cup of Nations final

Senegal, who were runners-up at the last edition in 2019, will meet hosts Cameroon or Egypt in the final.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 02:51 IST
Senegal struck three times in the last 20 minutes to book their place in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final as they overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in Wednesday’s semi at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Abdou Diallo shot home from close range after a corner in the 70th minute for the first and a strike from Bamba Dieng doubled Senegal's lead six minutes later.

Blati Toure pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Sadio Mane added a final flourish with a breakaway goal five minutes later to restore Senegal's two-goal advantage as their quality triumphed over a gallant Burkinabe outfit. Senegal, who were runners-up at the last edition in 2019, will meet hosts Cameroon or Egypt in the final. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

